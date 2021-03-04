UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start With Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong fell more than one percent at the open Thursday as markets across the globe continued their week-long fluctuation between vaccine optimism and concerns about inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.19 percent, or 354.94 points, to 29,525.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.85 percent, or 30.26 points, to 3546.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.86 percent, or 20.24 points, to 2,342.86.

