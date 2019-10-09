Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong opened with losses Wednesday morning, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by fresh worries about the upcoming China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

60 percent, or 156.52 points, to 25,736.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.39 percent, or 11.49 points, to 2,902.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.29 percent, or 4.57 points, to 1,594.07.