Hong Kong Stocks Start With Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:50 AM

Hong Kong, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell more than one percent at the start of trade Wednesday following a sell-off on Wall Street, with investor confidence continuing to be rattled by the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.01 percent, or 237.58 points, to 23,365.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.25 percent, or 6.76 points, to 2,743.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.07 percent, or 1.21 points, to 1,664.72.

