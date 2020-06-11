Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday morning echoing losses on Wall Street as profit-takers moved in following an extended rally.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.21 percent, or 51.89 points, to 24,997.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.13 percent, or 3.96 points, to 2,939.79, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.05 percent, or 0.93 points to 1,875.87.