Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares dipped at the start of trade Monday on concerns about the spread of coronavirus around the world and lingering China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

12 percent, or 28.54 points, to 24,566.81.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.67 percent, or 22.18 points, to 3,332.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.91 percent, or 20.62 points, to 2,277.49.