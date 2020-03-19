Hong Kong stocks suffer more morning misery

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than four percent Thursday morning, tracking another global rout, as panic-stricken investors bet on the likelihood of a worldwide recession caused by the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 4.25 percent, or 946.89 points to 21,344.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.14 percent, or 2,670.37 points, to 2,670.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.46 percent, or 24.52 points, to 1,563.73.