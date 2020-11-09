Hong Kong stocks surge 1.73% at open after Biden wins US vote

Hong Kong, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with big gains Monday morning after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidential election at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.73 percent, or 444.80 points, to 26,157.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.52 percent, or 17.27 points, to 3,329.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.55 percent, or 12.50 points, to 2,294.59.