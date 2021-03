(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent in the morning Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street as the Federal Reserve hiked its US growth outlook and pledged to keep interest rates at record lows.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.51 percent, or 438.38 points, to 29,472.50.