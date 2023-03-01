UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Surge In Wednesday's Morning Trading

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 11:50 AM

HONG KONG, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Hong Kong stocks saw widespread gains during Wednesday's morning trading, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index closing 3.37 percent higher at 20,451.95 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 5.04 percent to close the morning session at 4,122.71 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index soared 3.96 percent during morning trading.

