(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Shares rallied more than three percent in Hong Kong on Friday as investors returned from a three-day break to play catch-up with recent strong gains across world markets.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.17 percent, or 754.75 points, to 24,557.01 in afternoon trade.