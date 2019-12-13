Hong Kong stocks surge on trade deal reports

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged out of the blocks Friday morning after reports China and the United States had finally reached a partial trade deal that will see Washington cancel the imposition of fresh tariffs planned for the weekend.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.85 percent, or 500.37 points, to 27,494.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.76 percent, or 22.08 points, to 2,937.78 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.74 percent, or 12.05 points, to 1,648.38.