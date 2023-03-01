Hong Kong stocks surge on upbeat recovery signs

HONG KONG, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's major shares staged an impressive comeback Wednesday after sluggish performances in February, as investors digested upbeat signs for economic recovery.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 4.21 percent to close at 20,619.71 points.

The index suffered a loss of 9.4 percent in February as investors took profits after a strong rebound in previous months.