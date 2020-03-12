Hong Kong stocks tumble 3% at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged at the start of trade Thursday after Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus fanned global recession fears.

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.

01 percent, or 759.11 points, to 24,472.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.19 percent, or 35.20 points, to 2,933.31, while the Shenzhen Composite on China's second exchange sank 1.60 percent, or 29.68 points, to 1,829.72.