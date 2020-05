Hong Kong, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares started with steep losses Monday as investors returned from a long weekend holiday to growing concerns about rising tensions between China and the US over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 3.04 percent, or 748.48 points, to 23,895.11.

Markets are closed for a holiday in mainland China.