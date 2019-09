(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks pared opening losses and ended the morning higher on Monday, despite boiling tensions in the protest-wracked city ahead of the 70th birthday of communist China.

The Hang Seng Index rose by 134.07 points, or 0.52 percent, to 26,088.88 by the lunch break.