Hong Kong stocks up at break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday's early session on a positive note after fluctuating through the morning, but traders are shifting nervously after Wall Street's worst day in 33 years caused by coronavirus fears.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.05 percent, or 242.91 points to 23,306.48 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.74 points to 2,790.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.14 percent, or 2.42 points, to 1,714.43.