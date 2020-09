(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break on a positive note Friday, though traders remained on edge over a lack of movement in US stimulus talks and signs the global recovery is slowing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 percent, or 75.65 points, to 24,416.50.