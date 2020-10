Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent in the morning session Monday on growing hopes for a US stimulus package and speculation Xi Jinping could use a speech this week to announce a further opening up of China's economy.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.03 percent, or 489.58 points, to 24,608.71.