Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with gains Friday morning following the previous day's steep losses, though investors remain on edge over spiking virus cases and dimming hopes for a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 189.11 points, to 24,347.65.