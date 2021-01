(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break Wednesday slightly higher as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day's sharp losses, while investors were also awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.21 percent, or 62.76 points, to 29,454.02.