Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session slightly higher on Monday, in line with a broad advance across Asia following a strong finish on Wall Street at the end of last week, while focus turns to an upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 23.35 points, to 29,102.10.