Hong Kong, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the morning higher Tuesday, snapping two days of losses, with investors cheering data showing the city's economy emerged from recession in the first three months of the year following seven quarters of contraction.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.25 percent, or 71.09 points, to 28,428.63.