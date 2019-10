(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session Tuesday as optimism ahead of fresh China-US trade talks offset concerns about another weekend of violent protests in the city.

The Hang Seng index added 0.67 percent, or 171.73 points, to 25,992.76 by the break.