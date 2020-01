(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares were higher by the end of the morning session Tuesday as concerns over a possible US-Iran conflict eased, while traders turn their attention back to the outlook for the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.50 percent, or 140.99 points, to 28,367.18.