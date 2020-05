(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday morning slightly higher as an easing of lockdown measures in various countries and signs of an easing in the pandemic offset data showing the city's economy contracted sharply in the first quarter.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 percent, or 128.33 points, to 23,742.13 by the break.