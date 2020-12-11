Hong Kong stocks up at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with strong gains Friday morning after the US moved closer to the authorisation of its first vaccine, while traders were keeping an eye on developments in stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.85 percent, or 223.62 points, to 26,634.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.23 percent, or 7.73 points, to 3,381.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.18 percent, or 4.14 points, to 2,257.57.