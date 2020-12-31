Hong Kong stocks up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning with small gains, building on the previous two days' strong rallies aand putting the market on course for a positive end to a tumultuous year.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

18 percent, or 47.68 points, to 27,194.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.15 percent, or 5.27 points, to 3,419.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.20 percent, or 4.52 points, to 2,293.08.