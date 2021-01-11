Hong Kong stocks up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Monday morning, extending last week's rally, following another strong lead from Wall Street with investors awaiting Joe Biden's plans for a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.45 percent, or 125.76 points, to 28,003.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.21 points to 3,571.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 2.31 points, to 2,421.81.