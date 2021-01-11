UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Up At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Monday morning, extending last week's rally, following another strong lead from Wall Street with investors awaiting Joe Biden's plans for a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.45 percent, or 125.76 points, to 28,003.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.21 points to 3,571.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 2.31 points, to 2,421.81.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

9 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

10 hours ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.