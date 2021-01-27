UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Up At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open of business Wednesday morning as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day's hefty losses, with investors watching stimulus developments in the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 165.32 points, to 29,556.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.05 percent, or 1.88 points, to 3,567.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.21 percent, or 5.09 points, to 2,409.07.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong United States Stocks

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

7 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

8 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

10 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.