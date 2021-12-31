Hong Kong stocks up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Friday, shaking off a weak lead from Wall Street on the final trading day of the year.

The Hang Seng Index jumped by 405.42 points, or 1.75 percent, to 23,517.43.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 6.16 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,625.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 3.62 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,520.78.