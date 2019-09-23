Hong Kong stocks up at open

Hong Kong, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday with small gains on hopes for progress in trade talks between China and the US.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.11 percent, or 27.95 points, to 26,463.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.27 percent, or 8.05 points, to 2,998.40 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.31 percent, or 5.25 points, to 1,670.10.