Hong Kong, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent in the morning session Friday as investors bet on another huge US stimulus package after Democrats took control of both houses of Congress.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.27 percent, or 350.95 points, to 27,899.47.