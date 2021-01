(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks saw heavy losses in Friday's morning session as profit-takers moved in following a strong rally that saw the Hang Seng hit a 20-month high.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.50 percent, or 447.65 points, to 29,480.11.