Hong Kong, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks suffered deep losses Wednesday in line with a global sell-off, following another US tech rout as investors worry about high valuations after a recent rally.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.97 percent, or 238.83 points, to 24,385.51.