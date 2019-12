(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent in the morning session Thursday as traders cheered indications from the Federal Reserve that US interest rates would likely remain unchanged next year.

The Hang Seng index gained 1.26 percent, or 334.90 points, to 26,980.33.