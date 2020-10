(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session more than one percent higher Monday as traders returned from an extended weekend break with hopes for a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.46 percent, or 342.92 points, to 23,801.97 by the break.