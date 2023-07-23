Hong Kong students to begin space tech tour in Beijing, Nanjing

HONG KONG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :More than 130 Hong Kong secondary school students will visit Beijing and Nanjing from July 30 to Aug. 6 to learn about the latest developments in the country's space industry, study national history and culture, and cultivate a sense of patriotism.

The tour will bring them to space research institutions and advanced intelligent technology companies. It is an event under the youth development program of the Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation.

This activity can broaden students' horizons and deepen their understanding of the latest developments in the country's space and technology fields, said John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Saturday in a video message to the event's launch ceremony.

The Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation has organized such study tours to Beijing and northwest China's Xi'an for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019. About 1,000 Hong Kong secondary school students have embarked on a journey to explore space technology.