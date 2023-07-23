Open Menu

Hong Kong Students To Begin Space Tech Tour In Beijing, Nanjing

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Hong Kong students to begin space tech tour in Beijing, Nanjing

HONG KONG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :More than 130 Hong Kong secondary school students will visit Beijing and Nanjing from July 30 to Aug. 6 to learn about the latest developments in the country's space industry, study national history and culture, and cultivate a sense of patriotism.

The tour will bring them to space research institutions and advanced intelligent technology companies. It is an event under the youth development program of the Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation.

This activity can broaden students' horizons and deepen their understanding of the latest developments in the country's space and technology fields, said John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Saturday in a video message to the event's launch ceremony.

The Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation has organized such study tours to Beijing and northwest China's Xi'an for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019. About 1,000 Hong Kong secondary school students have embarked on a journey to explore space technology.

Related Topics

Technology China Visit Nanjing Beijing Tours Hong Kong Tak July 2015 2019 Event From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

10 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

25 minutes ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

40 minutes ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

15 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

17 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous