Hong Kong Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Bird Flu-affected Area In Poland

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from bird flu-affected area in Poland

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Tuesday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected area in Poland.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said that the decision was made in view of a notification from the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Nidzicki District of Warminsko-mazurskie Region in Poland.

The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

