Hong Kong 'suspends' Operations Of Its Taiwan Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong is temporarily shutting its representative office in Taiwan, officials said Tuesday in the latest indication of strained ties.

"The Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office (Taiwan) has temporarily suspended operations with effect from today," Hong Kong's government said in a brief statement, which did not give a reason for the closure.

A government spokesperson told AFP that the decision "has nothing to do with the coronavirus situation" in Taiwan where cases have recently spiked and prompted the reimposition of some social distancing measures.

Asked whether the closure was tied to politics, the spokesperson declined to comment.

