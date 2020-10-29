Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung charged with secession

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A teenage Hong Kong activist was charged on Thursday with secession, the first public political figure to be prosecuted under a sweeping new national security law Beijing imposed on the city.

Tony Chung, 19, appeared in court charged with secession, money laundering and conspiring to publish seditious content, two days after he was arrested in a Hong Kong coffee shop opposite the US consulate.