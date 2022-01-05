Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

Hong Kong, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong pursues a zero-Covid policy and maintains some of the world's strictest measures -- including virtually closed borders, weeks-long quarantines, targeted lockdowns and mass testing.

The city has recorded 114 Omicron cases, with the vast majority identified at the airport or during the 21-day hotel quarantine that is mandatory for most arrivals.

But a small community outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific airline staff has sparked mass testing and contact tracing in recent days.

On Wednesday, those tracing efforts reached the "Spectrum of the Seas", one of the vessels offering cooped-up Hong Kongers a "cruise to nowhere" that sails into international waters for short trips.

Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early.

All on board -- 2,500 passengers and 1,200 crew -- must test negative before they can disembark.

An AFP reporter outside the cruise terminal on Wednesday could see guests relaxing and exercising on their outdoor balconies.

"A lot of dining tables and seats in the theatre were sealed, and we have wristbands that can help track our movements on board," one passenger on board, who asked for anonymity, told AFP by phone.

"When we booked the tour we knew there was a risk. It's just unlucky that it's us," she added.

Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung, one of Hong Kong's top Covid-19 experts, warned that an invisible infection link might have formed in the city.

"The fifth wave is very likely to take place," Yuen told reporters on Tuesday.