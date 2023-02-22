UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong To Allocate 50 Mln HKD To Speed Up Web3 Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Hong Kong to allocate 50 mln HKD to speed up Web3 development

HONG KONG, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) --:A total of 50 million Hong Kong Dollars (about 6.37 million U.S. dollars) will be allocated to expedite the third generation internet (Web3) ecosystem development in Hong Kong, Financial Secretary of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Paul Chan said on Wednesday.

Web3, currently in its start-up period, has huge potential and Hong Kong must keep up with the times and seize this golden opportunity to spearhead innovation development, Chan said when delivering the annual budget at the HKSAR's Legislative Council.

Cyberport, one of Hong Kong's key technology infrastructure, established the Web3 Hub@Cyberport early this year, Chan said, adding the 50 million Hong Kong dollars will be used to organize major international seminars to enable the industry and enterprises to better grasp frontier development and to promote cross-sectoral business co-operation, among other things.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business China Budget Hong Kong Gold Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arab ..

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arabia&#039;s Founding Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd February 2023

2 hours ago
 DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan& ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan&#039;s assistant for Operation ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.