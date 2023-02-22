Hong Kong to allocate 50 mln HKD to speed up Web3 development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) --:A total of 50 million Hong Kong Dollars (about 6.37 million U.S. dollars) will be allocated to expedite the third generation internet (Web3) ecosystem development in Hong Kong, Financial Secretary of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Paul Chan said on Wednesday.

Web3, currently in its start-up period, has huge potential and Hong Kong must keep up with the times and seize this golden opportunity to spearhead innovation development, Chan said when delivering the annual budget at the HKSAR's Legislative Council.

Cyberport, one of Hong Kong's key technology infrastructure, established the Web3 Hub@Cyberport early this year, Chan said, adding the 50 million Hong Kong dollars will be used to organize major international seminars to enable the industry and enterprises to better grasp frontier development and to promote cross-sectoral business co-operation, among other things.