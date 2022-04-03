UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong To Conduct 3-day Mass Self-test For COVID-19

Published April 03, 2022

Hong Kong to conduct 3-day mass self-test for COVID-19

HONG KONG, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Saturday invited all people in Hong Kong to do a rapid antigen test (RAT) for COVID-19 each day on April 8-10.

Lam told a press conference that the test, on a voluntary basis, is not a replacement for the planned mass mandatory testing, but it aims to identify infected COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong and see when is the best time to conduct the massive testing.

Of the more than 1.1 million positive cases reported in Hong Kong so far, 37 percent, or more than 425,000 cases, came from valid results of RAT, according to Lam.

The HKSAR government on Saturday began distributing anti-epidemic service bags, which include 20 RAT kits, to households across the territory, Lam said, urging people to do the tests and submit the results within 24 hours if tested positive.

Also on Saturday, the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) experts from mainland continued their visit in Hong Kong. They visited two residential care homes for the elderly and learned about how the aged care homes responded to the fifth wave of COVID-19.

