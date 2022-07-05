UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong To Distribute 300,000 RAT Kits Following Sewage COVID-19 Detection

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

HONG KONG, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Tuesday that it will distribute around 300,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads in order to help identify infected persons.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong registered 2,085 confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 183 imported cases, official data showed.

