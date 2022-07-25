UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong To Distribute 350,000 RAT Kits Following Sewage COVID-19 Detection

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 04:30 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Sunday that it will distribute around 350,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads in order to help identify infected persons.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

