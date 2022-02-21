UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong To Launch Vaccine Pass As Omicron Outbreak Rages

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Hong Kong to launch vaccine pass as Omicron outbreak rages

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong will launch a vaccine pass scheme this week, officials said Monday, as hospitals struggle under an Omicron-fuelled outbreak and the finance hub sees record-high departures.

The densely populated metropolis is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak, registering thousands of confirmed cases every day as hospitals and isolation units run out of space.

Starting Thursday, all residents aged 12 and above entering restaurants and clubhouses will be required to provide proof of having at least one Covid vaccine shot or a doctor's exemption.

"Everyone should carry along their vaccine record or exemptions like their ID cards," said Kevin Choi, deputy secretary of food and health, at a press conference on Monday.

Other public spaces -- including wet markets, supermarkets, hospitals and government premises -- will not require a show of proof, but will be subjected to spot checks by authorities and fines.

Later phases of the scheme will include requiring eligible residents to have received three vaccine shots, they added.

City leader Carrie Lam had said last month she hopes the scheme could push the vaccine-hesitant to get the jab.

"If you choose not to get vaccinated... you must bear some of the consequences," she said.

Hong Kong, which follows China's "zero-Covid" policy, enjoyed months of no local infections last year.

>