Hong Kong truly on right track of "one country, two system"

HONG KONG, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Friday that Hong Kong has truly got on the right track of "one country, two systems" under the double safeguards of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improved electoral system.

Hong Kong is now in the best position ever since its return to the motherland to leverage its unique advantages under "one country, two systems" in seeking to integrate into the national development and create a bright future, Lam said at a reception celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Hong Kong has been not only a "participant" in and a "contributor" to the country's reform and opening-up for more than four decades, but also a "beneficiary" in the process, she said.

The investment and business expansion of Hong Kong enterprises in the mainland have contributed to the evolution of Hong Kong into an international financial, commerce and transportation center, as well as expansion in the scope of Hong Kong's professional services, Lam said.

With Hong Kong back to the original aspiration of "one country, two systems," as long as Hong Kong remains steadfast on safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and on ensuring the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," Hong Kong enterprises, businessmen and people will have more opportunities and scope for development in the mainland, Lam said.

Hong Kong's economy will also gain stronger impetus and its young people will enjoy more diversified career opportunities, she said.

As the Chinese Foreign Ministry recently released a fact sheet on the U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs, Lam said the document shows that the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR are indeed necessary.

As to a recent report on Hong Kong's business environment released by the HKSAR government, Lam said that despite smearing and defamatory remarks made by foreign politicians and some Western media, Hong Kong's inherent strengths remain intact.

Looking forward, the country's strong support for Hong Kong in the national 14th Five-Year Plan, the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the new development paradigm of the country, plus the newly unveiled plans on the development of Qianhai and Hengqin, will together create unlimited opportunities for Hong Kong, Lam said.