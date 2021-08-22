Hong Kong youngsters to chat with astronauts on space station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong youngsters will have the opportunity to engage in a real-time dialogue with three mainland astronauts on China's space station next month.

The three astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, on board the Shenzhou-12 spaceship were sent into space and entered the space station core module Tianhe on June 17 and have since carried out a number of tasks as planned.

It is reported that during the conversation on Sept. 3, the astronauts will give a virtual tour of the core module and answer questions collected in advance.