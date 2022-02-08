Hong Kongers picnic to avoid Covid-tracing app

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :When Hong Kong made a Covid check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu -- wary of government tracking -- decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead.

The idea caught fire: their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in a city where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep.

Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government's "Leave Home Safe" app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends.