Hong Kongers Picnic To Avoid Covid-tracing App
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Hong Kong, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :When Hong Kong made a Covid check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu -- wary of government tracking -- decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead.
The idea caught fire: their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in a city where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep.
Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government's "Leave Home Safe" app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends.