HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :HONG KONG, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) --The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced on Sunday that in January, passenger traffic at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) registered around 2.1 million, marking a year-on-year surge of around 28 times.

In January, flight movements saw a year-on-year increase of 34.9 percent to 16,215, while cargo throughput dropped 26.4 percent to 288,000 tons compared to the same month last year.

Due to the relaxation of COVID-19-related travel restrictions, all passenger segments experienced significant growths, particularly Hong Kong residents, compared to the same month last year, according to the AAHK.